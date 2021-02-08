UC Davis scientist says to fight coronavirus variants people need to follow health guidelines

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – Scientists at the University of California, Davis worked through the weekend to confirm the U.K. variant of the coronavirus has been found in Yolo County.

“What we find is that it spreads more easily in the population,” UC Davis microbiologist Samuel Díaz-Muñoz told FOX40 Monday. “Sort of a clear public health interest and a bit of an urgency to get the sample out because it was the first in the Sacramento area.”

Díaz-Muñoz is an assistant professor of microbiology and molecular genetics at the university. He is part of the team that confirmed the finding at the school’s genome center.

Through sequencing the team was able to confirm what is called the B.1.1.7 variant.

While more contagious, Díaz-Muñoz said the U.K. variant and other variants are susceptible to current vaccines.

“For the four vaccines that are either approved or in the pipeline, the answer is 100% effective at preventing death, 100% again, and nearly 100% at stopping hospitalizations,” Díaz-Muñoz said.

He said that although vaccines can now stop people from dying from COVID-19, how much the virus spreads is what causes the mutation in the virus that leads to a variant.

Díaz-Muñoz added that places like the U.K., where the variant originated, also have high case numbers.

To prevent further variants and keep vaccines effective, Díaz-Muñoz advised sticking to health guidelines.

“We reduce the caseloads as the vaccines are going up. That’s going to be a one-two punch that the virus is not going to be able to recover from,” Díaz-Muñoz explained. “But if we let it go up as we are rolling out the vaccines, what we are giving is opportunities to, basically, get used to the vaccine and giving it more opportunities to roll the dice with just a few people infected. And that’s actually how we would do an experiment in the lab to make a virus resistant to vaccine.”

Díaz-Muñoz said that the great thing about the vaccine is that, if needed, the vaccine can be tweaked to work against variants of the virus in the future.