UC Davis sees rash of burglaries on campus

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The UC Davis Police Department is investigating a rash of burglaries that took place over the span of just one week.

Under the guise of night, a thief or thieves helped themselves to laptops and other electronics within several University of California, Davis buildings.

“I mean, it sucks that my tuition dollars that finance the laptops and the equipment, that’s being stolen,” said UC Davis student Rachel Callegari.

University spokesman Andy Fell said over Zoom Monday that the university’s police department is now investigating at least 14 burglaries from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.

“Sometimes the exterior door’s been forced. In some cases, the doors are left unlocked or propped open,” Fell explained.

The campus is quieter than it usually is due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Unfortunately, burglary is something that does happen,” Fell said. “It’s usually a crime of opportunity.”

But for the students and staff who remain on campus, they are advised to keep doors locked.

“Even when you’re in the building, limit access,” Fell warned. “Don’t let people you don’t know follow in behind you.”

Students such as Callegari said the rash of burglaries concern them. But she said she’s not worried.

“Like, I don’t feel insecure, like, not secure. I mean, I mainly feel just concern,” she told FOX40.

Whether these burglaries are related to each other or not is under investigation.

Anyone with any information about these break-ins should call the UC Davis Police Department at 530-754-2677.