DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A UC Davis student died after being struck by a garbage truck on campus Wednesday, according to the university.

UC Davis officials said the collision happened after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Dairy Road and Hutchison Drive. The student was transported to UC Davis Medical Center following the collision.

According to university officials, UC Davis and the Davis Police Department are investigating the incident along with support from the West Sacramento Police Department.

“On behalf of UC Davis, we share our deepest condolences with her family. We share in the pain of their loss,” said UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May. “In this time of grief, I do want to thank our first responders who worked heroically at the scene as well as the UC Davis Medical Center team who did everything they could to save her life.”

Officials said immediate mental health support services are available for students, faculty and staff.