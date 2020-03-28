UC Davis student farm taking extra precautions to stay open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Like other major universities, classes at the University of California, Davis have been suspended but not all activities are shut down. One of the activities still being run is a student farm.

The UC Davis student farm is no different than a commercial farm in that there is plenty to do in the springtime.

It’s also not just a learning opportunity for students. The university dining center, student pantry, the basic needs center and students get some of their food from the farm.

Surfaces are sanitized with bleach solutions, along with tools, and food bins are kept off the ground. But with the coronavirus, extra sanitary steps are being taken.

Workers use single-use gloves and operations have been modified so people are working at least 6 feet apart. The health of workers is also being closely monitored.

“If people feel sick in any way, they are not coming into work,” said Katharina Ullman. “Everyone who comes out here are, of course, washing their hands for 20 seconds to 30 seconds.”

The 23-acre farm normally has 60 to 90 interns to help run it but with the current conditions, that is not the case. It's why extra precautions are in place for those who are working.

“All of our door handles, locks, non-harvest tool handles, any kind of tool we have out here regardless if it’s being used for harvest or not is being sanitized,” explained Ullman.

It’s worth the effort since the farm provides produce to the community. How the farm will operate without the help of student interns is still unclear.