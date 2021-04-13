UC Davis student’s car stolen by home invader, crashes car in Dixon

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – A man broke into the home of a UC Davis student Sunday.

The man rummaged through the student’s belongings and stole his car keys before crashing his car in Dixon.

The student was at home when it happened.

“I lock my car and as I’m turning to go around to my house, he just charges straight directly at me,” recalled UC Davis senior Cory Sterner.



Sterner said the stranger confronted him outside his West 8th Street home at around 1 p.m.

He says the strange man initially knocked on the door and briefly spoke to a roommate, but the man didn’t make any sense.

As Sterner made it to the front door, he was met by his roommate.



“We’re about to call the police and see where he’s going. And he sees us, and he just charges directly back at us,” Sterner said.

Sterner and his roommate ran in the house and closed the sliding glass door and locked it.

“So, at this point we’re like, okay we’re going to dip out of here. We’re not trying to fight that crazy man because it’s just never a good idea,” Sterner said.

Sterner says the man was able to get inside his house after shattering the glass door with a brick.

“He’s looking through all of our stuff. He’s in there for a while, computers, laptops, a bunch of other stuff. He didn’t take any of it,” Sterner said.

Sterner says the man grabbed his car keys and sped off in his car.

Part of the frustration that Sterner said he felt was trying to convey to the 911 dispatcher just how serious the situation was.

“We had a super incredibly annoying conversation with 911, where we’re like, ‘There’s a man in our house. We don’t know if he’s armed or not. We need you guys to get over here as quickly as possible’” Sterner said. “and they’re like, ‘Uh, we’re just going to need a little more information before we can get there. I’m like, ‘Why? What do you need from me?’”

The suspect would continue into Dixon where police say he crashed Sterner’s car and tried to carjack someone else.

Dixon police arrested 34-year-old Robert Kimura-Cuellar for suspected carjacking, attempted carjacking and damaging a wireless device.

“We don’t know at this point what brought him here, and why he did this,” said Davis Police Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov.

FOX40 reached out to the chief deputy district attorney at the Yolo County District Attorney’s office, who says they’ll review the report from Davis police to determine what charges will be filed.

Sterner says he’s just glad police were responsive once they got to the house.

“The police officers that showed up initially, they were really, really great,” Sterner said. “And the detective.”