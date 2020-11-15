UC Davis students in fraternity quarantined after positive COVID-19 test

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — UC Davis launched an investigation after learning of an off-campus fraternity party where one person tested positive.

The university says the party took place Thursday and that up to 20 people attended, which violates Yolo County and university rules. In response, the Yolo County Public issued a quarantine order to 10 students.

Those in the surrounding community say the incident isn’t catching anyone off guard.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said Davis resident Marcus Donner.

Donner says his worry level about the virus has changed over the past eight months.

“I’m not as anxious and definitely not as nervous about going out,” Donner told FOX40. “But I’m still cautious.”

But some in the community hope the incident helps the students grow and reminds others about the risk.

“It’s a good lesson to learn even though it’s a tragedy to hear that,” said resident Lawrence Fong.



“I am surprised whenever it does show up in close proximity to you: ‘Oh, wow. It’s real.’” said resident Alan Gamge. “It keeps reminding you why you are wearing a mask.”

According to UC Davis, nine members were moved into “designated quarantine apartments on campus”, and one student was allowed to stay at the residence in order to care for the pets.