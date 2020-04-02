UC Davis study shows drop in traffic, collisions as Californians stay at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- With millions staying at home across the state of California, those who do still commute to work might have noticed less traffic out on the roads.

But the California Highway Patrol says that has many drivers speeding.

“There's definitely fewer motorists out there driving around,” explained CHP East Sacramento Officer David Armstrong. “We have noticed a slight uptick in the speed and the rate motorists have been traveling out there.”

Armstrong said he and his fellow officers are still out enforcing the speed limits.

“The faster you go, higher the fines can be,” Armstrong told FOX40.

With less traffic, it’s easier to see who's going faster than they should.

“We have radar, we have lidar, we’re out there patrolling vigilantly,” Armstrong said.

Fraser Shilling, the co-director of the Road Ecology Center at the University of California, Davis, said a recent study shows the stay-at-home order in California reduced vehicle collisions on roadways policed by the CHP by roughly half.

“The number of injury and fatal accidents were less fairly evenly across all highways,” Shilling explained. “There are still highways within cities that people seem to be using for local travel.”

Overall, Shilling found a 60% drop in traffic volume when compared to the same period last year.

“99 through Yuba City had less traffic. Interstate 80 had somewhat less,” he said.

“The only other time in my career that I remember it was this quiet was during 9/11,” Officer Armstrong said. “I definitely notice there was a downtick in the amount of traffic.”

The UC Davis study found that speeds really have not changed much compared with this time last year. However, the CHP believes it is issuing more speeding tickets because those drivers stand out more now.

Meanwhile, Armstrong said he hopes those who are still driving do not add to the number of accidents.

“We ask that motorists maintain their speeds, obey the speed limit,” he said.