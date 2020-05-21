UC Davis theater department to debut modern Greek tragedy performance online

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The University of California, Davis Department of Theatre and Dance selected a modern retelling of the Greek tragedy “Antigone” as a spring production weeks before COVID-19 became a reality in the U.S.

The ancient tale is of a woman who wants to mourn and bury her fallen brother but the king will not allow her to do so.

Co-director Margaret Laurena Kemp told FOX40 she was determined to keep the production on track, even as students left campus to shelter in place.

“It was going to happen. I didn’t really know how but it was going to happen,” explained Kemp. “And then it sort of came to me like a bolt of lightning that we would do the whole thing online and we would just ask all the actors to record their roles and send them in. And we would coach them and send them their videotapes back and coach them some more. And then link all the videos together into a work of art.”

The finished product of “AntigoneNOW,” made up of hundreds of video clips edited together, will debut online on Saturday.

FOX40 spoke with some members of the cast and crew over Zoom, on which many of their rehearsals took place.

“Having to rehearse with my family just all around me and in the background,” said castmember Arden Siadek.

The participants were on three continents.

“We had a rehearsal that started at 10 a.m. California time and that’s 2 a.m. in Japan and Singapore,” said stage manager Courtney Fiduccia.

Yet, the cast was able to form a tight bond.

“I was disappointed because I didn’t think I would get the same opportunities to grow and to learn about being in a department production as I would,” said Siadek. “But I was so wrong and I’m so glad I was wrong. I’m so thankful it still got to happen.”

The ancient tale will be told in the most modern way that also seems to speak directly to the unique times the cast and audience are living in.

“I think of so many people who have lost loved ones around this time of COVID, where they’re not able to say that last goodbye, they’re not able to gather,” said Kemp. “That’s one of the lines: ‘There will be no gathering.’ And these are 2,000-year-old words.”

There’s going to be an online screening of AntigoneNOW followed by a discussion on Saturday at 11 a.m. Tap or click here for more information.