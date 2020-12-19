UC Davis’ women’s swimming and diving coach retires after historic 46-year career

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — UC Davis’ swimming and diving coach is retiring after nearly half a century, making her the longest-tenured coach in the university’s history.

It’s a common perception that collegiate coaches come and go — but not Coach Barbara Jahn.

“My one and only full-time job,” Jahn said.

Jahn arrived at UC Davis in 1975 to take over the Women’s Swimming and Diving program for the Aggies.

“I also coached the softball team for two years. I’m not a basketball coach. And I’m not a football coach, and they’re always in the limelight,” Jahn told FOX40. “I’m a swimming coach and I’ve always just kind of done my own thing for 46 years.”

Her 46-year career places her in UC Davis history as the longest tenured coach.

“One of the great things that Barb was ahead of her time, was the mental health aspect,” said men’s swimming Coach Pete Motekaitis. “Whoever heard of mental health in the ‘80s? But she realized that was a really important component.”

Aside from being ahead of her time, she also started a few traditions.

“Yeah, if you ask Pete, I do the goofy things. I mean, we come in swimmable costumes every Halloween and I think that’s a 46-year-old tradition,” Jahn said.

Motekaitis says it always goes back to how Jahn interacts with students.

“The X’s and O’s are real important, but there’s a lot of performance issues that go down to how do you interact with the person?” Motekaitis said. “And Barb always put the person above the student, and even the athlete.”

But taking that approach wasn’t a planned coaching style.

“I think it was something I always incorporated into my coaching, no matter what the level was,” Jahn said. “But I didn’t set out to say, ‘I’ve got to do this, that and that to get them mentally prepared.’”

Earlier in the month, Jahn announced she was retiring at the end of the season. It’s something she admits was harder than even deciding to retire in the first place.

“I’m really doing this. I’m really saying goodbye to something I’ve done my whole life, and it’s just like — ugh!” Jahn said.

Wherever her next swim meet is, Jahn says she will take her own advice.

“Every year I remind my seniors to take it each day at a time, and not say, ‘this is my last, this is my last.’ Because it may not be your last,” Jahn said.

She will always be a coach at heart.

“There will never be another Barb Jahn at UC Davis, and the world will not be as bright when she leaves,” Motekaitis said.