UC Davis works to protect city’s residents from COVID-19

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – Communities across the country are trying different ways to get the COVID-19 virus under control.

The University of California, Davis is hoping to protect the city of Davis from the virus as they make resources available to people who live or work within the city limits.

After another day of testing, crews at the Mondavi Center were sanitizing their stations Wednesday in the fight against COVID-19.

“We want to make sure we have a very big impact,” said Dr. Brad Pollock, with the UC Davis School of Medicine.

Dr. Pollock said he believes that impact can be felt through the university’s program Healthy Davis Together.

“It’s kind of to extend the bubble of the university to the entire community,” he told FOX40.

Dr. Pollock said he hopes they can accomplish that by providing asymptomatic people living or working in Davis with free COVID-19 testing, face masks and contact tracing done by the university.

They are also allowing people to isolate at one of the dorms on campus if they can’t do so safely at home.

“We are seeing some early results to suggest that infection rates have been much lower in the community and on the campus than might have been otherwise,” Pollock said.

“Countywide we are under 3.5% and we think we are helping the county numbers look good,” said Davis City Councilman Dan Carson.

Carson said the tests usually come back in 24 hours and they encourage those living or working in Davis to get tested often.

“We’ve actually encouraged folks, especially folks who are in public contact jobs, go in twice a week,” Carson explained. “My wife and I and our college-aged son have been going in about once a week.”

Quietly over the last few months since the project expanded beyond the university, around 900 people were identified as asymptomatic.

“We like to think we were able to impact getting them off the street so they couldn’t spread the virus to other people,” Pollock said.

A little over half of the nearly 70,000 people living in Davis have been tested, and Pollock and Carson hope that number increases.

They also hope to share what they are learning with other cities.

“Is this something that can be replicated in other places? I think it clearly can be,” Carson said.

The university is taking on the cost of all the resources. So far, they have spent $14.5 million on the project.