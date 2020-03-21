UC Davis works toward providing more COVID-19 tests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- UC Davis Medical Center is now one of the hospitals in the state to come online with the much-needed ability to not only run but complete COVID-19 testing.

On Friday, researchers were on day two of the local testing the governor promised would start this week.

On March 2, UC Davis researchers received approval to get a sample of COVID-19 and grow the virus, allowing them to develop a test from what they produced.

"That test is going to do twenty samples yesterday and then again today quickly we'll be able to do 40,” said Dr. Allison Brashear, the dean of UC Davis School of Medicine. “And then eventually, in the next couple weeks, we'll move to an automated system that will do 1,000 tests in a day."

It is no small feat when considering that labs across the country have been backlogged with running and actually completing the tests.

A robotics system is under development to eliminate the human factor in the testing process and get the operation up to 1,000 tests a day.

The facility's basic science labs and nonhuman primate center at the Davis campus are working together to look at the possibility of treatment.

"We have at least one trial right now, a clinical trial. So if a patient comes down with COVID-19 and they're sick, they may possibly qualify for that trial and we aim to have another trial up and running on Monday," Dr. Brashear explained.

Local researchers are also trying to determine what makes someone immune to coronavirus to begin with or if immunity exists after someone recovers from an initial illness.

