UK COVID-19 variant confirmed in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A more contagious COVID-19 variant, also known as B.1.1.7, has been found in Butte County, according to county public health officials.

The person who tested positive has not been identified but Monday’s release says contact tracing is underway.

“Detection of a variant that spreads more easily is a reminder that even though case rates are declining in Butte County, we must maintain our vigilance and continue using protective measures against coronavirus until most of the population has immunity. We cannot let down our guard,” said Dr. Robert Bernstein, a Butte County public health officer, in a press release.

The U.K. variant has spread to over 200 countries and 250 cases have been detected in California as of March 4.

Butte County recently recorded nearly 11,000 cases of COVID-19 and 169 deaths.