Ukiah hospital workers race to save 830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine after freezer failure

UKIAH, Calif. (KTXL) — Fast action by staff and volunteers at an Adventist Health hospital in Ukiah prevented the loss of 830 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

It turns out the hospital’s freezer system failed and the doses were in danger of going bad.

It was a frantic scene at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley as medical staff administered the vaccine as quickly as possible to essential workers.

The recently distributed Moderna vaccine needs to be shipped at below freezing temperatures. It remains usable for 12 hours after thawing out.

But a refrigeration system storing 830 doses failed and hospital officials only found out at 11:30 Monday morning.

“The Moderna vaccine in one of our freezers had been at room temperature since about 2 a.m.,” explained Judson Howe, president of Adventist Health Mendocino County.

A distribution plan was created in 20 minutes using approved priority guidelines.

Ukiah is relatively remote and vaccines had to be distributed fast.

“It was all hands on deck,” said Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Medical Officer Dr. Bessant Parker. “We literally stopped everything because this was a time crunch.”

Usually, vaccines are distributed in a controlled fashion to front-line workers first.

Despite a hard deadline, not all doses went to hospital workers.

“Some of those went to the jail, some of those went to the city of Ukiah. And, of course, focusing in on the most vulnerable populations were able to get quite a few into our skilled nursing facilities in the Ukiah Valley,” Howe told FOX40.

At one point, protocols were eased.

“We have to treat the vaccine as gold because this is a precious resource that should not be wasted,” Dr. Parker said. “Rather than have the vaccine go down the drain, we opened it up to the general public.”

Mission accomplished. By 1:45 p.m., less than two hours later, the doses were gone. In fact, about 200 people were turned away.

The hospital credited county response agencies, which had previously dealt with disasters like wildfires, as well as volunteers who stopped what they were doing to help administer the vaccine.

Much has been made of how slowly vaccines are being administered but this incident shows how quickly things can be done in a use it or lose it emergency.

The Moderna vaccine requires a second shot and hospital officials are confident that they will get additional doses for follow-up shots.