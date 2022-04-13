SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A family of five is arriving to Sacramento from Poland Wednesday night.

They are one of the very first Ukrainian refugee families to be resettled into the U.S. The family originally is from Kyiv, and due to war, they were forced to leave Poland.

The effort to get the family to Sacramento was organized by the refugee resettlement agency, called World Relief Sacramento.

“Many of these families were already slated to come, but when the war started, the process got halted. They were coming from Ukraine and ended up having to flee across the border and have finally been able to reconnect and come here to Sacramento, and gain safety, and be able to start their new lives,” said Kerry Ham, office director of World Relief Sacramento.

Four other individuals from Ukraine also arrived in Sacramento Wednesday evening.