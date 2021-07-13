Unconscious shooting victim found in vehicle near Yuba College

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies are looking for a suspect after an unconscious shooting victim was found Tuesday in a vehicle near Yuba College in Linda.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said it received multiple 911 calls around 12:45 a.m. about gunshots heard outside an apartment complex on North Beale Road, near Alberta Avenue.

Deputies said they found a vehicle stopped in the road and an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds inside.

The shooting victim, identified as a 23-year-old Olivehurst resident, was taken to a nearby hospital and has since been transferred to a Sacramento hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department said no one has been arrested in the attempted homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call the Yuba County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777.