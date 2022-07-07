STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Underground Arcade, located in Courthouse Plaza, is owned and operated by Parents by Choice, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children and youth in foster care.

According to a news release, the Underground Arcade is a trip down memory lane and a place where parents and kids can connect. It is reminiscent of “mall arcades” of the ’80s and ’90s. The arcade is designed as a place to escape and have fun.

The Courthouse Plaza in Downtown Stockton began as a department store and now is an office, retail, and restaurant space. The Underground Arcade is on the lower level of the building.