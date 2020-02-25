Unidentified person shoots himself in front of deputies in Antelope

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A person shot himself in front of deputies Monday in Antelope and died at the scene.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were trying to contact him in the area of Walerga and Elverta roads before he shot himself.

During the incident, the sheriff’s office reports a deputy also shot at least once at the person.

“It is unclear at this time if the round struck the subject,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office has not reported the person’s identity.

It is also unknown what led up to the shooting.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

Police activity in the area of Walerga Road and Elverta Road. Deputies attempted to make contact with a subject holding a gun when the subject appeared to have shot himself in front of the deputies. Please avoid the area. Will update as information is available. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) February 24, 2020