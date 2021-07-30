Unincorporated Yolo County now under emergency proclamation due to ‘exceptional drought conditions’

(KTXL) — Residents in unincorporated areas of Yolo County are now under an emergency proclamation due to “exceptional drought conditions.”

Yolo County is part of the state’s drought emergency list, but county officials said the local proclamation will allow them to set their own “rules, regulations and other mandates.”

“The severity of the drought in Yolo County highlights the need to take simple actions to conserve water to ensure sustainable water supplies,” said Chair of the Yolo County Board of Supervisors Jim Provenza.

Residents are asked to conserve water.

Simple actions, such as taking shorter showers, turning water off when brushing teeth, only washing full loads of clothes and dishes, and replacing lawns with native water-wise plants can save hundreds of gallons of water every day per household. Yolo County