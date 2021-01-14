Union Mine High School theater teacher arrested on suspicion of having child pornography

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An El Dorado teacher was arrested Thursday after staff at his high school reported him for allegedly having a video of students in “various stages of undress.”

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called by Union Mine High School staff about teacher Ryan Pullen on Wednesday.

Union Mine’s website lists Pullen under its English Department and shows him as the school’s theater teacher.

Student resource officers and detectives investigated the allegations and obtained a search warrant, which led to Pullen’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of possessing child pornography, eavesdropping and child endangerment.

Detectives say they are reviewing the video and will contact victims.