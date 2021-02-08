Union Pacific: 81-year-old driver dies after train crash in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — An 81-year-old man is dead after his car was struck by a Union Pacific train in Turlock.

Just before 2 p.m., police say the Turlock man was driving a blue Subaru south on North Golden State Boulevard before turning west onto West Monte Vista Avenue through the railroad crossing.

That’s when police say he collided with the oncoming train, leading to his death.

The train’s crossing signals, warning lights and crossing arms were all working at the time of the crash, police said.

The train’s crew was uninjured, a Union Pacific spokesperson said.