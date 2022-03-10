SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Teachers Association and Service Employees International Union Local 1021 have voted to authorize a strike.

Both the SCTA and the SEIU 1021 held a vote, separately, on the issue. The outcome of the vote was 95% and 97% in favor of strike authorization.

With the authorization, the union leader can call a strike “if the Sacramento City Unified School District continues to negotiate in bad faith.”

Ongoing negotiations include issues such as staffing, quality of instruction and health and safety protocols.

Sacramento is currently facing a teacher shortage. In a press release Thursday, SEIU Local 1021 said about 3,000 students go without a substitute teacher. At John F. Kennedy High School, it was reported that students were grouped into an auditorium due to staff shortages.

In late February, SCTA President David Fisher said the problem was particularly affecting the independent study program.

“There are close to 600 students on the waiting list. They haven’t had any instruction this year,” Fisher said in a February interview.

This is a developing story.