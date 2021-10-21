United Way looks for volunteers to help local families file their taxes for free

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — United Way is looking for volunteers to help local families file their taxes for free and apply for refunds.

Last year, United Way said thousands of local families earning less than $66,000 annually used their Free Tax Prep program to receive roughly $7.5 million in refunds.

Training to become a United Way volunteer will involve self-study, virtual lab sessions and online webinars, which start in November.

Volunteers can choose from in-person or virtual roles, which were set up for COVID-19 safety.

Click or tap here for more information and to sign up to be a volunteer.