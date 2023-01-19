(KTXL) — On Thursday, the University of California Board of Regents dismissed Ting Guo after the university investigated accusations of sexual assault.

According to a news release from UC Davis, the board of regents made their decision after receiving requests from the UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May and receiving a recommendation from UC President Michael Drake.

“We are grateful that the Regents agreed with our recommendation to terminate the employment of Dr. Guo effectively immediately,” Chancellor May said in the news release. “Sexual misconduct is not tolerated at UC Davis. We encourage people to report abuse and seek support.”

According to the news release, UC Davis said its Title IX office conducted its own investigation and allegedly found that Guo sexually assaulted a high school student who was working in his lab.

The investigation began in early 2021 and Guo has been on administrative leave since then.