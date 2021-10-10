University of the Pacific graduates have in-person ceremony after 2 years of online graduations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The University of the Pacific in Stockton held an in-person graduation Sunday for students who missed out on 2020 and 2021 festivities due to the pandemic.

More than 650 graduates and a crowd of more than 4,000 attended the outdoor ceremony.

While the university held online graduations over the last two years, students who walked across the stage told FOX40 they were grateful for the opportunity to finally graduate in person.

“It feels amazing. It’s been a long time coming. I think all of us were really hoping this day would come, and the fact that it actually happened — it feels great,” said UOP graduate Kandi Howe.

UOP leaders said they worked hard to made graduation day a reality. The ceremony capped off the university’s homecoming weekend. This year’s theme was “Pacific Roars Back.”

“We did the remote ceremonies, and those were fine. It’s simply not the same. And for these young people and their parents and their families and loved ones, you dream about this your whole life — walking across that stage and graduating from college,” explained UOP President Christopher Callahan.

Students from all of UOP’s colleges were represented Sunday except for the dental school because dental students had in-person ceremonies this past summer.