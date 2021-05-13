University of the Pacific to require COVID-19 vaccine for students

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – University of the Pacific announced Thursday all new and returning students attending in-person classes this summer and fall will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine.

Students who are not vaccinated will be required to follow stricter health guidelines, including all precautions provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students may also have the vaccine requirement waived for religious or medical reasons.

The move follows similar mandates from the University of California and California State University school systems which will require all students to be vaccinated.

“Our decision is predicated on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health agency guidance and the recommendation of our university COVID-19 Council of scientists, researchers and health professionals,” said Pacific provost and COVID-19 Council chairperson Maria Pallavicini. “This policy mirrors many other California universities and colleges. It will help us to reach the highest level of protection possible, reduce infections, limit many of the disruptions of COVID-19, and safeguard the community we live in.”

University of the Pacific was recently selected by Blue Shield of California to be one of the first colleges in the state to administer the vaccine under a new provider network.

The deadline for students to be vaccinated is two weeks prior to the start of classes.

A full list of vaccine requirements can be viewed here.