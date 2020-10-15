Unofficial ballot boxes found in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County has received reports about unofficial ballot drop boxes.

An example of an official outdoor Stanislaus County drop box. (Courtesy: Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters)

Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters Donna Linder said in a Tuesday press release that “in some instances, they are promoting these ballots drop boxes as ‘official’ or ‘secure.'”

Linder did not provide any additional details about the locations of the unauthorized drop boxes or who may have been behind them.

Official ballot drop boxes have the Stanislaus County logo on them and meet state security standards.

Click or tap here for more information on where to find official drop box locations in Stanislaus County.