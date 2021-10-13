Untrained Stockton masseur accused of assaulting multiple female victims

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are looking for additional victims of a Stockton man who has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls and women while working as an untrained masseur.

The Stockton Police Department said 61-year-old Juan Barrera Belmontez Sr. was arrested Oct. 6 and now faces multiple felony sexual assault charges.

Belmontez’s alleged victims were all between the ages of 17 and 46. Stockton police did not say how many of his victims have been found.

Since 1999, Belmontez massaged people at his south Stockton home but had no professional training, police reported.

Any additional victims of Belmontez have been encouraged to contact Detective Keiser at the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8165.