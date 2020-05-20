UOP students create website to dispel COVID-19 myths

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — University of the Pacific pharmacy students are combatting misinformation with sound science in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From pills, packages, even puppies, there are plenty of rumors surrounding how COVID-19 is spread.

“There’s definitely some pros and cons with social media,” said Yvonne Mai, an assistant professor of pharmacy practice at UOP. “You get a lot of information but you have to filter through.”

But students from the University of the Pacific’s school of pharmacy have done their research and are separating fact from fiction.

“So, this is where we come in and it took us three-plus years for us to understand how to read a clinical trial,” said UOP pharmacy graduate Dr. Bill Nguyen.

Now, their findings, as well as a little bit of humor, are on a student-created website.

“Wanted to break up the fatigue, the information fatigue, with a little humor,” Nguyen told FOX40. “That’s where the memes started coming in.”

One of the myths they have worked to debunk is that animals can infect humans. According to the students’ research, that is not the case.

However, there have been some instances where the virus has passed from human to animal.

Mai said the website had been a part of the students’ internship rotation.

“We mainly wanted to do our part, at least in public education and public health education,” she said.

As fresh graduates, the new doctors are able to share what they have learned and how to best navigate the ongoing onslaught of information.

“Really evaluate what type of evidence there is,” Nguyen said.