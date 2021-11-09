Up to 9 inches of snow in parts of Sierra, heavy Tahoe rain

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A fast-moving storm packing winds gusting up to 70 mph (112 kph) dumped more than a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow on parts of the Sierra and more than an inch (2.6 cm) of rain at Lake Tahoe before starting to move out of the region early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service reported 9 inches (23 cm) of snow overnight at the top of the Mammoth Mountain ski resort south of Yosemite National Park.

Seven inches (18 cm) of snow fell on Tahoe’s northwest shore at the Palisades Tahoe resort formerly known as Squaw Valley and 4 inches(10 cm) at Mt. Rose on the southwest edge of Reno where a 70 mph (112 kph) wind gust was recorded early Tuesday, the service said.

Perfect storm for us. Not too much, not too little, but just right for rain totals. Sac has observed .33" since midnight, and over .50" total. No major flooding, but ponding and wet leaves on the roads are the hazards. pic.twitter.com/YFxoqjriPP — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) November 9, 2021

Wet leaves are no joke. The wind took a ton down. Careful on local roads in NorCal today! https://t.co/dUdRBOREeH — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) November 9, 2021

Rain totals ranged from nearly 1.2 inches (3 cm) at Tahoe City and 1.1 inches (2.8 cm) at South Lake Tahoe, California to .8 inch (2 cm) near Gardnerville south of Carson City and in Verdi west of Reno.

A winter weather advisory expired at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the Tahoe area, where a slight chance of rain or snow continued into Tuesday afternoon.