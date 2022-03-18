SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday marks exactly four years since Sacramento police shot and killed Stephon Clark.

What happened that day triggered massive protests across the city and led to renewed calls for police reform.

This weekend, the Clark family and national civil rights leaders will gather at the State Capitol to hold a rally and march in honor of Clark.

The IAMSAC Foundation is putting on the event on the steps of the Capitol, calling it the National Justice and Accountability March Campaign Kickoff.

It’s all to honor families who Sacramento activists say have been traumatized by law enforcement brutality, noting they want those families to feel supported, heard, loved and acknowledged.

On March 18, 2018, two Sacramento police officers shot and killed 22-year-old Clark in his grandmother’s backyard in the Meadowview neighborhood following reports of vandalism.

Police say at the time they thought he was armed, but it turned out he was holding a cellphone.

Demonstrations broke out across the city and tensions lingered after the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced the officers would not face charges.

The Clark family won a wrongful death suit against the city and Sacramento has promised outreach to the underserved district where Clark was killed as an investment in improving relations.

Fast forward to Friday, the rally and march will feature family testimonials, vendors and keynote speakers, with some big names, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, former Sacramento Kings star and current broadcaster Matt Barnes, and Clark’s brother, Stevante.

This is just the beginning of three days of events for the upcoming fourth annual Stephon Clark Legacy Weekend.

Saturday starting at 11 a.m., members of the community are invited to the Stephon’s House recreational center. The family created Stephon’s House as a safe outlet for those at-risk and underserved within Sacramento County.

Then, Friday evening at 6, a candlelight memorial and reflections are scheduled to take place in downtown Sacramento’s Improv Alley between 7th and 8th streets.

On Sunday at noon, a brunch will be held for mothers who have experienced the loss of a child. The cost for that is $25 and it will take place at 1704 Broadway.

Organizers say this entire weekend goes hand in hand with IAMSAC’s slogan: “It’s a movement, not a moment.”

Read below for a full, detailed list of events for the Stephon Clark Legacy Weekend.

National Justice and Accountability March Campaign Kickoff

California State Capitol

Friday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Will include testimonials, vendors and keynote speakers

Fourth Annual Stephon Clark Legacy Weekend – Call to Action

Stephon’s House, 5940 Rosebud Lane, Suite 1, Sacramento

Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Candlelight Vigil and Reflections

Improv Alley between 7th and 8th streets, Sacramento

Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

Mothers Brunch

Queen Sheba, 1704 Broadway, Sacramento

Sunday starting at 12 p.m.

Admission is $25