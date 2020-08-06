US Postal Service slowdown being felt locally as election nears

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Delays in package deliveries by the United States Postal Service caused by cost-cutting measures are being felt in the Greater Sacramento area.

There are growing concerns that voting by mail in the November election may even be affected.

“It’s frustrating, very frustrating,” Pollock Pines resident William Riedhart told FOX40.

Riedhart, who frequently shops online, said one postal delivery package has been sitting 50 miles away for over a week.

“Recently, packages have been stuck in Sacramento’s distribution center,” Riedhart said.

He posted his displeasure on Pollock Pines Community Facebook page.

“Lo and behold, lots of people are having the same issues with mail,” Riedhart said.

Dozens of people told of waits of a month to six weeks.

They said contacting customer service in Sacramento has largely been unsuccessful. The post office in Pollock Pines at least responded to residents.

“Saying there are a lot of packages stuck in Sacramento. They’re working to get them up. As soon as they can get them up there, they’ll deliver them,” Riedhart explained.

On its website, the USPS has warned about delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Transportation and staffing have been affected.

And more consumers are buying items online that require shipping. USPS says package deliveries can be several days late.

In a statement to FOX40, a USPS spokesperson said, “We are flexing our available resources to match the workload and appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day to day basis.”

Some of those employees also have another reason why there are delays in the delivery of packages that has nothing to do with the pandemic.

The unions representing postal workers released the contents of a memo outlining cost-cutting measures like no overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers. Internal documents anticipated that some mail and packages would be held over if distribution centers run late.

In areas like Pollock Pines, most residents vote by mail.

“If they can’t even get regular mail delivered in a timely fashion, what’s going to happen when we vote by mail?” Riedhart asked.

That’s something Congress is now contemplating.

The cost-cutting initiative came from the postmaster general, a political appointee of the president, who says he is trying to make the postal service more financially stable.