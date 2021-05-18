Use of Nazi flag in Rio Americano High School classroom under investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – San Juan Unified School District officials announced Tuesday they are investigating the use of a Nazi flag in a Rio Americano High School class.

According to officials, the flag, along with several other flags from Germany, was on display in a teacher’s classroom last week.

The flag has since been removed.

SJUSD officials say they are looking into why the instructor thought that flag was appropriate to include in their lesson plan and ensuring that “the instructor involved and others understand that this is not an acceptable way to teach any curriculum.”

