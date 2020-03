(KTXL) — The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 5.0 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck near Carson City, Nevada.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened around 6:33 p.m. Friday, with an epicenter just 6 miles from Carson City. It occurred at a depth of 1 kilometer.

People as far as Vacaville and Stockton reported feeling the quake. One woman reported that she felt the earthquake on the fifth floor of a hotel in Stockton.

This story is developing.