USPS reports 7 COVID-19 cases at West Sacramento processing plant

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A United States Postal Service processing plant in West Sacramento has confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 among their employees.

On Thursday, a Sacramento spokesperson for USPS told FOX40 they were in the process of reaching out to public health officials about the seven employees who have been infected.

The conditions of the workers have not been reported.

The spokesperson says they “believe the risk is low for employees” at the processing plant.

“CDC states there is still a lot that is unknown about COVID-19 and how the virus spreads. Coronaviruses are thought to be spread primarily through air-borne respiratory droplets resulting from a sneeze, cough or ordinary speech. Although the virus can survive for a short period of time on some surfaces, both CDC and the United States Surgeon General have indicated that it is unlikely to be spread from domestic or international mail, products or packaging,” Thursday’s statement read.

USPS says it will step up cleaning and disinfecting procedures in response to the outbreak.