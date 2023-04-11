(KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews battled an early morning blaze at a vacant house in Carmichael, the fire department said.

According to Metro Fire, just before 3 a.m. crews “arrived to heavy fire” at the home on California Avenue and encountered issues entering the home because it had been boarded up.

The fire department said no one was inside the home and they were able to keep the fire from spreading.

Metro Fire said investigators are looking into whether the fire was arson.