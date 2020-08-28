Vacaville bee farm partially destroyed by LNU Lightning Complex

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — As the fire line grew closer, a Vacaville business had to leave their life’s work behind to escape the flames of the Hennessey Fire, part of the LNU Lightning Complex.

“It happened so fast, the wind turn. We didn’t know that it was coming that fast,” said Caroline Yelle, co-owner of Pope Canyons Queens.

Yelle co-owns a bee breeding company in Vacaville.

She said she and her life partner and her mentor watched as the flames took over their farm, their shop and her business partner’s home.

But they were not prepared for the devastation left behind.

“You get there, you see that everything is gone and your mind is just not following what’s really happening in front of your eyes,” Yelle told FOX40.

Entire hives, once buzzing with bees at six of their eight locations, burned to the ground.

“How these survive one survive and these one next to them survive, I cannot even tell you something happened as much as the wind change. It’s a miracle that they’re there,” Yelle said.

In all, 500 hives were lost. That’s valued at least $100,000.

But Yelle said the loss is more than money.

“It hurts, but that’s really the base of our food. And for us, it’s, it’s everything we do. We love them as, as our pets,” Yelle said.

Yelle said she and her business partner will rebuild their farm and their colony.

“I’m trying to focus on what’s left and not what’s gone,” Yelle said.

She said she’s as committed as ever to her mission to save the bees.

“Keep the project going. I can’t give up, giving up on these bees, on our project will be like giving up on feeding the nation. I’m not doing that,” Yelle said.

Pope Canyon Queens say they hope to be ready to breed again with the bees she has left by next spring but they’ll need the community’s help to do it.

If you would like to donate, you can click or tap here.