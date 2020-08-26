Vacaville business owners band together to help families affected by LNU Lightning Complex fires

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of families have lost everything in the LNU Lightning Complex fires.

In response, Vacaville business owners have banded together to help by gathering and handing out donations.

“They’re helping people who have lost everything, you know,” said Cathe Johnson, who lost her home. “We have just the clothes on our backs.”

Donations have been pouring in from the Vacaville community for victims of the LNU Lightning Complex fires, like Johnson and her 10-year-old granddaughter, Ruby Fireman.

“Our house and cars, everything is gone,” Johnson told FOX40. “And we couldn’t even get our cat because he was so afraid he took off.”

“And now it’s really hard to know that it’s all gone,” Ruby said.

It’s why business owners like Ashley Tapp stepped in. Her Vacaville Boutique, Rise and Redemption, joined forces with Muertos Coffee Company to gather donations.

“Everyone laughs and just says it’s my love language,” Tapp said. “When something happens, I don’t wait for somebody to ask me for help. I feel like I just jump out and at least start something or get people involved.”

In less than a week, they’ve been able to fill a building in downtown Vacaville with toys, toiletries, clothing and much more.

Tapp said monetary donations and gift cards are most useful so they can ensure evacuees get what they really need.

They’ve been able to aid at least 70 families so far.

“Hearing those stories has just been what has made me fall apart,” Tapp explained.

Their help has been putting families back together.

“If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think I’d be able to get through this,” Johnson said.

While the fire took so much, Johnson and her family were just grateful to have their loved ones by their side.

“Family means more than money or a giant house because as long as we have you, we know we’re going to be OK,” Ruby said.

A GoFundMe created by Muertos Coffee is raising money for those who have been affected by the fires in Napa and Solano counties. Fire evacuees can pick up donations at 300 Main St. in Vacaville.