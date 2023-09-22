(FOX40.COM) — A man on a stolen motorcycle led the Vacaville Police Department on a chase, officials say.

Vacaville PD reported that a caller advised dispatch that he was following his recently stolen motorcycle near the intersection of Mason and Depot. When the caller confronted the motorcyclist, the rider took off and was last seen in the area of Elm Elementary School. The rider was described as a white male, with a red shirt and black baseball hat.

As officers responded to the area they said another officer spotted the motorcycle on Merchant Street, approaching Alamo Drive. When that officer went to stop the motorcycle, the rider allegedly fled and ran through the red light at Alamo Drive, with other vehicles aroun, and headed over the freeway.

Officials say that the motorcyclist then cut through a vacant lot before heading west on Butcher Road towards Lagoon Valley Park. The officer reported to have lost sight of the motorcycle around Crossroads Church but “helpful community members pointed the officer toward the footpath at the end of Butcher Rd. into Lagoon Valley Park.”

Vacaville PD said that officers headed towards the other side of the park but the rider fled, again, into a nearby orchard along Cherry Glen Rd. and Pleasants Valley Rd. As officers surrounded the orchard, “the rider tried to slip past them, but didn’t account for some logs along the perimeter of an adjacent field, and abandoned the bike and took off on foot.”

Officials said “nearby officers got some lunchtime cardio in,” and chased the suspect who was identified as 25-year-old Riley Treaux on foot. Treaux was booked into the Solano County Jail on a variety of felony charges including reckless driving, evading police, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Elm Elementary School or Lagoon Valley Park during the incident to call Officer Balsley a call at 707-449-5275.