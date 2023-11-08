(FOX40.COM) — Six-year-old Oliviya Viertel is one year cancer-free. Just before her fifth birthday she was diagnosed with leukemia in March 2022.

After nine months of aggressive and constant treatment, Oliviya was finally able to leave the hospital. When she left, Oliviya told her mom Chelseh she wanted to start collecting toys for the kids who would be spending Christmas in the hospital.

A flyer for Oliviya’s toy drive.

“You can make kids smile,” Oliviya said about delivering toys to the young children.

Now, Oliviya and her family work to help the young cancer patients at UCSF hospital in Oakland through this toy drive and other fundraising and awareness events throughout the year.

Last year, hundreds of toys were donated and this year they’re hoping to do the same.

For those that would like to donate, you can visit this link.