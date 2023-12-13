(FOX40.COM) — The Vacaville Police Department announced that it will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday.

The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight at an undisclosed location within Vacaville, the department said in a news release.

“The Vacaville Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving,” the department said.

“While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal,” police added.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face the possibility of having their license suspended plus up to $13,500 in fines and penalties.

The DUI checkpoint is funded by a grant provided by Cal OTS.