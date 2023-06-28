(KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a hit-and-run driver.

VPD said an elderly woman was found in the street in the area of Yosemite Circle and Plumas Court at about 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

She was seriously injured when a neighbor found her, and she has since been taken to the hospital.

Police determined that the incident was a hit-and-run crash.

VPD is asking anyone who has video footage of the area at the time of the crash, has seen someone with vehicle damage, or has any other information to contact the department at (707) 469-4747.