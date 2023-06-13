(KTXL) — Fireworks and July 4, like peanut butter and jelly, have been synonymous with one another since America became an independent nation.

But in Vacaville, the tradition of colorfully lighting up the sky could cost you up to $1,000.

The Vacaville Fire Department reminded its residents in a social media post that fireworks are illegal in the city.

“It’s that time of year again, and the Vacaville Fire Department wants to remind everyone that all fireworks are illegal in the city of Vacaville,” the post read.

It continued, “As a property owner, you can be cited if any firework is being stored or used on your property. Citations start at $250.00 and can go up to $1000.00 plus expenses.”

City law states that the storage and use of “dangerous fireworks” is subject to a $1,000 penalty per violation plus city expenses.

For the use and storage of “safe and sane” fireworks, the city fines $250 for the first offense, $500 for the second, $750 for the third and $1,000 for the fourth offense and any violation committed after.

The Vacaville Fire Department suggests attending the city’s firework show at Andrews Park as an alternative.

“The City puts on a fantastic firework show at Andrews Park that includes music, food vendors and more. We encourage you and your family to attend this event and stay safe this 4th of July.”

The City of Vacaville began enforcing illegal fireworks violations in 2022.