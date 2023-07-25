(KTXL) — A Vacaville teacher is being rewarded for his work with a multi-day vacation.

Ryan Price, who is a teacher at Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy, is one of three grand prize winners for Norwegian Cruise Line’s fourth annual Giving Joy contest.

The contest is an annual honor by the cruise line to highlight the “hard work and relentless dedication” of teachers across North America, according to a press release.

This year’s contest had over 3,400 nominations with teachers from across the United States and Canada and garnered over hundreds of thousands of votes, the cruise line said.

“He takes time out of his day to make sure our class is enjoyable and that English is understandable,” Price’s nomination page reads. “He makes sure we’re comfortable in his class and works so hard just to be able to provide us with the top-tier education that we as Buckingham students thoroughly enjoy.”

“He deserves a vacation and a rest from the difficult, but rewarding life of a teacher, which is why I nominate Mr. Price for the cruise prize on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.”

Twenty teachers were recognized by the cruise line after getting nominated for the honor. According to the cruise line, each of the 20 educators wins a free seven-day cruise for two of the itineraries sailing through 2024 and embarking from the United States and Canada.

In addition to the seven-day voyage, Price and the other two grand prize winners are invited to attend an exclusive four-day christening trip for Norwegian Viva, a ship debuting in August. The event is taking place in Miami in November.

The christening event includes a performance from Grammy-winning artist Luis Fonsi and other Latin entertainers Paulina Rubio, Pedro Capó and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Marcello Hernandez.

Norwegian Cruise Line first started the Giving Joy contest in 2019 and has awarded over 250 educators with a free cruise vacation and over $350,000 in donations to local schools and teachers.

“On behalf of all of us at Norwegian Cruise Line, we congratulate this year’s winners and nominees who have gone above and beyond to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their calling as educators, and in doing so have left a lasting positive impact on their students, schools and broader communities,” Norwegian Cruise Line president David J. Herrera said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming this year’s winners aboard for a well-deserved cruise vacation.”