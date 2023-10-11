(FOX40.COM) — In a primetime showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, a Vacaville firefighter and Cowboys fan went viral as his team was losing on Sunday night.

Eugene Hernandez was decked out in Cowboys gear when cameras showed him while he was talking on the phone. The firefighter from Lodi was wearing a Cowboys jersey with matching gloves and a custom Cowboys-themed firefighter helmet.

•Video Above: Arik Armstead on 49ers’ 42-10 blowout win over Cowboys

The broadcast cameras cut to Hernandez and a sea of 49ers fans after San Francisco extended their lead 34-10 early in the fourth quarter. The game ended in a 42-10 defeat for the Cowboys, dropping their record to 3-2. The 49ers remain undefeated at 5-0 after the blowout victory.

“If you think the internet has been harsh on him, just wait until he returns to work with all of our members who are 49er fans,” The Vacaville Firefighters Association wrote in a Facebook post. “So, what do you think he was saying on the phone and who was he calling?”

According to NBC Sports, Hernandez was on the phone with his cousin, who told him he was shown on the broadcast and was looking distraught.

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Hernandez said he’s been a lifelong Cowboys fan and gained his fandom from his grandmother, who grew up in Texas. Hernandez’s family brought their Cowboys fandom to California after they relocated to the Stockton area.