Vacaville community gathers to celebrate Veterans Day with local veterans

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Faces covered and standing apart, the Vacaville community came together to honor those who have served.

Retired Air Force Major Otha Livingston spoke on behalf of all veterans at Wednesday’s ceremony in Armstrong Park.

“This is a day that we recognize the contributions, sacrifices of the few that have given so much to the defense of our great nation, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the sacrifices made by those that supported us as we left home,” Livingston said.

Currently a Vacaville police sergeant, Livingston previously served in the U.S. Navy, National Guard, and Air Force.

He spoke to a crowd of civilians and fellow veterans.

Amid a pandemic and a tumultuous election season, this Veterans Day gathering was certainly different than that of years past but perhaps more important than ever.

“America’s got to come together as one nation. We can’t be split like we have been,” Vietnam veteran John Sorrick told FOX40.

“I think it’s time for unity, I think one thing we can all agree on is we’re all Americans, we’re all here because we love this country, so any type of opportunity that we can have to come together as a community,” said Aisha Gutierrez, a member of the day’s event planning committee.