Vacaville congregation sings from their cars for Kaiser workers

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Pastor Dave Patterson is used to singing songs of worship inside The Father’s House Church in Vacaville.

On Wednesday, he was saying prayers along with more than one hundred members of his congregation. They were all lined up inside their cars outside Kaiser Permanente in Vacaville.

Nancy Martin, a longtime member of the church, came with a sign in hand to say thank you to the nurses and hospital staff.

“I think it’s important they see us so they know they are being supported,” she told FOX40.

Pastor Patterson said he sent an email Wednesday announcing the event but was not surprised to see the hundreds of members show up just a few hours later.

“We had everybody on a shortwave FM, so everybody was tapped in, singing the same song from their car,” he said. “To see all the little kids holding up signs was a great moment.”

From inside their cars, they sang prayers for the tireless staff working around the clock.

“One of our leaders is one of the key doctors at Kaiser and just in conversations with him about the stress and the long hours and the need for some encouragement,” Patterson said.

“We are so grateful and we’re praying for them and they’re our heroes.”