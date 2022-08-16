VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Vacaville dentist who was accused of sexually abusing his patients can keep practicing.

A judge in Solano County decided on Tuesday to not suspend Dr. David Webb’s dental license, saying that the decision is up to the State Dental Board.

Inside a Solano County courtroom on Tuesday a pair of brave victims listened as a judge decided not to suspend Webb’s license

A victim of Webb said that she feels angry and disappointed that Webb’s license was not suspended today.

During this interview, both victims wanted to remain anonymous.

“Dr. David Evans Webb is a coward,” one victim said. “I’m here because I believe in justice and to stop him. He’s a coward for not showing up to face his accusers and he should have been here today.”

The judge did set this condition that said Webb can keep practicing as long as a responsible adult is present at all times while he meets with patients.

“Whether or not he has an assistant in his room or not, it does not matter because he considers to pray with or without assistants in the room,” a victim said.

The women said that the sexual abuse, now alleged in separate civil and criminal complaints, occurred while they were heavily medicated. As the days go by more victims are speaking out.

“More victims are coming forward than the number that we know of, I think is the tip of the iceberg,” Mary Alexander, a victim’s attorney said.

“What the judge said today is if the dental board is going to suspend his license, let them do that in own forum,” Thomas Johnson, Webb’s attorney said.

For now, Webb gets to keep his dental license, and it is up to the state’s dental board to say otherwise. This decision leaves these victims fearful for others who may cross paths with Webb.

“You’re wrong,” another victim of Webb said. “You’re allowing him to continue to work. I wanted his license taken away.”

The victims of Webb have a message for any other victims out there.

“Anyone that has been abused by this man: Come forward,” they said. “You’re not alone. We’re here with you and we will all see this through together until the very end.”

The dental board has their own hearing process for suspending licenses. Webb’s attorney said at this time there is no date set by that board to hold a hearing regarding Webb’s license.

A pre-trial hearing in the criminal case is set for November 14th.