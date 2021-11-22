Vacaville family recalls surviving stabbing attack; heart, kidney transplant

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Six years ago, Sherrie Reynolds survived a crazed stranger stabbing her in the back several times as she waited in line at a CVS pharmacy.

FOX40 later learned that during the ordeal, Reynolds’ husband, Rene – who was taking care of the family while his wife recovered – had been waiting for a heart and kidney transplant for three years.

“I had to just keep fighting,” Rene Reynolds told FOX40. “I had to keep going, even though I was very sick healthwise.”

Monday, they looked back on the hardship and what motivated them to keep going.

“I knew I was dying and I was just like, with my husband being sick, I can’t die,” Sherrie Reynolds recalled. “Who’s going to take care of my kids?”

It’s that same survival mode that kept her husband going, even when things didn’t look too good.

Getting a heart pump bought him some time and placed him higher on the transplant list, but just hours after getting on that list, the call came that doctors had found a perfect match.

The family of a young man murdered in Fairfield knew of Rene from his days of coaching high school football and gifted him with their son’s organs.

“With his history and everything, I had faith that his faith was going to be able to bring him on through,” said son Cassius Reynolds. “And same thing with my mom. I knew it was just a matter of time.”

“Taking each day and appreciating what we have got us through those hard times,” explained daughter Savana Reynolds.

“Just to be able to enjoy my family and my kids, to go out on vacations now and to experience life and enjoy every moment, I’m just so thankful for that,” Rene Reynolds said.

“We’re even making our little TikTok videos with the help of our son,” Sherrie Reynolds laughed. “Watch for the light at the end of the tunnel and believe that there is a silver lining. God makes everything work out for the good.”