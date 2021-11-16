Vacaville family reunites with firefighter paramedics who helped deliver baby on front lawn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Emily and Michael Johnson of Vacaville live about a mile from the hospital they had planned to give birth, but their baby had other plans.

It’s been 12 days since Emily Johnson gave birth in front of her house with the help of paramedics.

Vacaville firefighter paramedics Jerry DiFilippi and Joe Shorum reunited with Emily Johnson as there was no time for small talk the first time they met.

The impromptu birth was all captured on the Johnsons’ Ring doorbell camera. They had planned to go to the hospital, but the labor pains became frequent that night.

“So, we called labor and delivery and said, ‘We’ll be on our way here in a few minutes,’” Emily Johnson recounted.

“About 10 minutes ’til we’ll be there,” Michael Johnson added.

They got as far as the car in the driveway.

“I was standing in the car doorway just leaning on the passenger seat. I realized, I’m like — No, we’re not going to make it,” she said. “I just laid down on the grass.”

Michael Johnson called 911, and as it was all happening his mother-in-law arrived at the house. Shortly after that, the paramedics arrived.

“So as they pulled up, the head is coming out and one of the medics comes over and starts attending, putting on his gloves and at that point …,” Michael Johnson told FOX40.

“He was out,” Emily Johnson said.

Shorum and DiFilippi complimented those involved in the sudden birth.

“Grandma did a great job by grabbing the baby, and we were able to go to work and do what we needed to do,” DiFilippi said.

“Jerry focused on the baby. I was focusing on mom. I asked dad to get me a stack of dry towels. He did a great job with coming out with basically every towel in the house, and we used a couple of them to dry little Thomas off. Got her on the gurney and away we went,” Shorum recalled.

It was nothing like the birth she had planned.

“I just didn’t want to have a natural childbirth. I wanted the painkillers,” Emily Johnson said laughing.

But under the circumstances, it could not have gone better.

“As chaotic as it seemed, It was probably one of the smoother ones I’ve seen in my career. So everything just happened very naturally,” DiFilippi said.

“Yeah, and very fast,” Emily Johnson added.

Big brother Blake has a keen interest in the work the paramedics do now. He even got to check out their truck.

As for baby Thomas …

“He’s just a chill little dude. So we’re hoping that all the chaos, he got it out on the first night. And we’ll just have a nice little easy go with him after that,” Emily Johnson said.