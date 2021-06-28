Vacaville fire officials remind residents about citywide fireworks ban

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents in Vacaville still reeling from recent wildfires over the years.

Todd Horne told FOX40 Monday how nerve-racking the Pena Adobe Fire was for him and his family when the flames burned 320 acres near Lagoon Valley and came dangerously close to his Vacaville home in 2015.

“It actually did come right to the fence line,” Horne recalled.

He says the risk of wildfires was something they’ve had to deal with when they chose to live next to the beauty of rolling hillsides, but what Horne says makes the memory worse is what caused the blaze.

“That was started because of fireworks,” said Vacaville Fire Department Chief Kris Concepcion.

Fortunately, firefighters prevented the flames from destroying any homes.

“This time of the year, it’s just insane to be messing around with fires, especially in a drought year. It’s going to be worse,” Horne said.

“We’re surrounded by dry vegetation every year. And wildfires are a reality here,” Concepcion said. “That’s why we don’t allow any kind of fireworks, and that includes safe and sane.”

In the city of Dixon, selling fireworks and letting them off is still legal.

But in other parts of Solano County, like Vacaville, fireworks are outlawed.

“That can be confusing to some residents, because there are some cities within Solano County where safe and sane can be purchased,” Concepcion said.

Concepcion says residents should play it safe by not setting off their own fireworks.

Instead, they can enjoy a fireworks display on Fourth of July night put on by the city at Andrews Park.

“There’s always going to be somebody that’s screwing around,” Horne said with laughter. “You want to go do that, there’s places up in Nevada, up in the desert, there’s a good place to blast off fireworks. I’ve done that.”

Concepcion says those who light fireworks in the city will be fined and can be held financially responsible for the cost of the emergency response, which can easily reach thousands of dollars.